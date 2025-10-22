38-year-old Asif Afridi scripted history as he became the oldest player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, during the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Rawalpindi on October 22. Having taken two wickets on Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test, the left-arm spinner scalped three more to complete a fifer on Test debut at the age of 38 years and 301 days. With this achievement, Asif Afridi has overtaken England's Charles Marriott, who, at the age of 37 years and 332 days, had taken a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Asif Afridi dismissed Tristan Stubbs (76), Tony de Zorzi (55), Dewald Brevis (0), Kyle Verreynne (10) and Simon Harmer (2), which tilted the game in Pakistan's favour. Who Is Asif Afridi? Know All About 38-Year-Old Cricketer Who Made Test Debut for Pakistan in PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Asif Afridi Becomes Oldest Player to Take Fifer on Test Debut

