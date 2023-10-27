A bizarre incident took place during the PAK vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Rassie van der Dussen was adjudged LBW from a delivery by Usama Mir by umpire Paul Reifel. Dussen immediately opted for a review and while loading, the ball-tracking technology of DRS showed the ball is missing the stumps, but it reloaded immediately and in the second time, it showed the verdict as umpires call. Fans shocked with the DRS glitch immediately took to social media to react on it.

This is a clear proof that the DRS system is fraud and corrupted. @ICC @BCCI should look into it because this is unfair cricket and the spirit of the game is hurt badly. https://t.co/cf7eQJaSpR — Saurabh Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@SaurabhCinemuse) October 27, 2023

Whoever is in charge of ball tracking at @bcci’s #cwc23 has to be fired. I hope media houses raise this point but, yeah, that’s akin to looking up skyward for a windfall. #SAvPak #PakvSA #ProteaFire #RSA #CricketTwitter https://t.co/TKRb4lmWXE — Kartz (Also: @kartz@mastodon.social) (@Lord_Kartz) October 27, 2023

It can't be more blatant than this, if there's no explanation or discussion about this assume everyone to be complicit. https://t.co/qDIz73kCiV — Rushabh (@RushabhSurana3) October 27, 2023

Atleast they are admitting that DRS can be corrupted https://t.co/pcJmynnTf9 — R A S H I D (@forashid) October 27, 2023

#CWC23 🏆 turning out to be shambolic to say the least.. DRS is turning out like football's VAR.. Shame on the organizers and the host for such a mess up #SAvPAK https://t.co/n3ePFq25lR — Parag D Thombarre (@paragd15) October 27, 2023

Infosys softwares after being operated by employees working 70 hours a week https://t.co/rcmhf7x4Fx — Saksham (@sakshamgarg45) October 27, 2023

