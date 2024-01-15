An old unseen clip of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya dancing together at Eden Gardens has gone viral on social media platforms. It can be seen that Kohli, Kishan and Pandya are completely enjoying the laser show dancing in the video. The video is from a match back in 2023, although it hasn't been confirmed yet. 'We Keep Exchanging Messages...' Virat Kohli Throws Light On His Bond With Novak Djokovic, Wishes Him Good Luck for Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

Unseen Dance Video of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/xnzakIc1uE— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 15, 2024

