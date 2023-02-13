Parshavi Chopra, one of the stars of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning Indian team gets sold to UP Warriorz for INR 10 Lakh. She starred with the ball throughout the tournament, and it has attracted attention towards her from the UPW.

Parshavi Chopra Sold to UPW

All-rounder Parshavi Chopra from the India U19 team is SOLD to @UPWarriorz for INR 10 Lakh 😃😊#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

