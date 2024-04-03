Delhi Capitals' start while chasing down a humongous total of 273 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders didn't go well as they lost an early wicket of Prithvi Shaw for a score of just 21 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy took a brilliant diving catch at mid-on off Vaibhav Arora and Shaw had to walk back for a score of 10 runs from seven balls. Shah Rukh Khan Cheers for His Team in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match at Vizag; Bollywood Superstar All Smiles As His Boys Rain Boundaries (See Pics)

Varun Chakravarthy Takes a Stunner Catch

An excellent diving catch by Varun Chakaravarthy 👌 Early trouble for #DC in the chase They have lost 4 wickets now Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/SzzvnzRm3F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)