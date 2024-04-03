Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was spotted in the stands of ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, April 3, for his team's fixture against Delhi Capitals. Shah Rukh was spotted in the stands with his manager, Pooja Dadlani Gurnani and Venky Mysore, Managing Director of KKR. The Bollywood superstar was all smiles as he was treated with a mind-boggling innings by their star batsman Sunil Narine, who smashed a 39-ball 85. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi also made his maiden fifty in the innings. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

SRK at the KKR vs DC Match

