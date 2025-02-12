Virat Kohli added another feather to his already heavy cap, becoming the fastest player to reach 16,000 international runs in Asia, during his knock of 52 in the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025. Kohli surpassed former Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara's record of 16,000 international runs in 410 innings in Asia, getting to the tally in just 340 innings. During the same knock, Kohli surpassed the 4,000 international runs against England across formats, making him the only Indian batter to have over four thousand runs against three national cricket teams. Virat Kohli Memes Go Viral After Star Indian Batter Departs After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli Bags Yet Another Record!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)