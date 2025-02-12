Virat Kohli created history during IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025, becoming the first Indian batter to reach 4,000 international runs against England across formats. Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 3,990 runs against the England national cricket team. Kohli in 87 internationals against England, has slammed eight hundred, and 23 fifties at an average of 41.24. England is the third nation that Kohli has managed to make over 4,000 runs after Australia and Sri Lanka. Why Are India and England National Cricket Team Players Wearing Green Armbands During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025? (See Pictures).

Virat Kohli Creates History!

🚨 HISTORY - Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to complete 4000 runs against England in International cricket 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nRAwicjtxx — Vikas Maurya (@vikasmaurya0214) February 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)