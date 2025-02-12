Virat Kohli was once again dismissed England's ace leg-spinner Adil Rashid as the latter got him edge one in the hands of wicketkeeper Phil Salt. Rashid has troubled Kohli throughout his career and it was no different in the India vs England third ODI at Ahmedabad. Kohli was well set and scored a half-century, looking good but Rashid drifted one inside, forced Kohli play and got a nick. This is the fifth time Rashid has dismissed Kohli in ODIs. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Kohli getting troubled by Rashid and also shared memes. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Make 4,000 International Runs Against England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli and Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid Dismisses Virat Kohli For 5th Time

Adil Rashid gets Virat Kohli out for the 5th time in ODIs. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hNcBlwnKy8 — . (@CaptainCheeku) February 12, 2025

'Tune Ye Kya Kar Diya?'

Virat kohli tune ye kya kar diya. Nana patekar ko khana to khane deta.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Rv3b4Fu2WG — The Meme Machine (@MemeMachine62) February 12, 2025

Virat Kohli and Outside Ball

When Virat Kohli Looks at Adil Rashid

When others look at Adil Rashid vs When Virat Kohli looks at Adil Rashid pic.twitter.com/1DqvkRjESt — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@psychidiaries) February 12, 2025

Funny One

Adil Rashid Virat kohli ka picha hi ni chhod rha ..#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/trIiSYtlF0 — Gaurav Pandey (@gaurav5pandey) February 12, 2025

