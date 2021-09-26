Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli was seen having a chat with Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan following RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match. Kishan has been struggling with the bat ever since the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE and returned scores of 11, 14 and 9. For the uninitiated, Kishan is part of the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and his form has been worrying for team India management.

Nice to see Virat Kohli talking to Ishan Kishan after the match who hasn't scored much runs. #MI #RCB pic.twitter.com/a8mcauSYZt — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) September 26, 2021

Captain Talk

Great to see Virat Kohli having a talk with Ishan Kishan after the match, with the T20 World Cup starting in a few weeks. His form is quite concerning as an ICT fan. #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/O2Z9LLoZe9 — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) September 26, 2021

Senior to Junior

Leader @imvkohli ❤️ Talking to Ishan kishan when Ishan is going though a tough phase. pic.twitter.com/gXHZiL0CFw — Yashvi (@ItsYashswiniR) September 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)