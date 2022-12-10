Virat Kohli showed signs of returning to form with a brilliant fifty, during the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022. Kohli, who was dismissed for low scores in the first two games, took his time to settle and rotated the strike very well to get to this mark. This is his 65th fifty in ODIs and it has come off 54 balls with two fours. Ishan Kishan, at the other end, has accelerated big time after his maiden hundred and has crossed the 150-run mark. Ishan Kishan Scores Maiden ODI Hundred, Achieves Feat During India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022

Virat Kohli Hits Fifty:

FIFTY for @imVkohli 👏👏 A fine half-century for Virat Kohli off 54 deliveries. His 65th in ODIs. Live - https://t.co/ZJFNuacDrS #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/dgcSZaJBrc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

