Ishan Kishan scored his maiden ODI hundred, during the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 on Saturday, December 10. The left-hander achieved this terrific feat in a series where Indian batters have not made much impact. He had earlier gotten close to scoring his maiden ODI hundred during the series against South Africa but had narrowly missed out. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Chattogram

Ishan Kishan Scores Maiden ODI Hundred:

