Virat Kohli had a very important message for fans as he hit the net session to prepare for Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15. Kohli took to social media to write, "If you're immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant."

See His Post:

If you're immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant. ❤️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Wc0DJvg4gm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 15, 2022

