Virat Kohli said that he was loving the 'preparation phase' as the Indian team were seen training hard ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Taking to social media, the former skipper shared a picture of him training with the side as he wrote, "Love the preparation phase." India begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

Virat Kohli Training Pic:

Love the preparation phase 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Hmc6hEUOYO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 9, 2022

