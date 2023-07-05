One would not generally associate reverse sweeps with Virat Kohli, but it was exactly the shot that he played when he batted against Ravichandran Ashwin in the nets ahead of the India vs West Indies Test series. In a video shared by One Cricket on Twitter, the star India batter is seen connecting a reverse sweep after which he returned to playing a conventional straight drive against Ravindra Jadeja. After failing to score big in the WTC final, Kohli would be among those players who would look to make an impact as India's campaign in the next World Test Championship cycle gets underway. ‘..In the Company of Greatness’ Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Team India Cricketers Meet Sir Garfield Sobers Ahead of Test Series vs West Indies (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Plays Reverse Sweep

Watch 🎥 Virat Kohli batting in the nets ahead of the Test series against West Indies! #ViratKohli #INDvsWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GdnRvINBWK — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 5, 2023

