It is all fun and smiles for the India national cricket team players ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, where players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and captain Shubman Gill were seen having a fun photoshoot along with other members. As shared by Star Sports on social media, behind-the-scenes from the photoshoot could see players bring out their A game, with smiles, swagger, and style, particularly with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The first of three ODIs between India and Australia will be played on October 19 at Perth Stadium in Perth. Fans can check out the fun photoshoot with Team India players below. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel Pose Alongside Travis Head and Mitchell Starc With Unique Collage Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series (See Pic).

Team India's Fun Photo Shoot

Smiles, swagger & style - Team India bring their A game for a fun photoshoot before the Toughest Rivalry begins Down Under! 💥📸#AUSvIND 👉 1st ODI | Sun, 19th Oct, 8 AM pic.twitter.com/5y2IJz6Ne8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2025

