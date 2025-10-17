Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel posed alongside Mitchell Starc and Travis Head with a collage capturing some memorable India vs Australia moments. The much-awaited IND vs AUS ODI 2025 Series gets underway on October 19 in Perth and two of the best teams in India and Australia, will lock horns in what is expected to be a mouth-watering contest. Ahead of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy posed with Travis Head and Mitchell Starc with a collage containing pictures of the best cricketing moments that India vs Australia contests have delivered. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will be the teams' first meeting since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, where the Men in Blue had come out on top. India vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel Pose With Travis Head and Mitchell Starc With Unique Collage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

