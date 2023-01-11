One of the best cricketers of all time, Rahul Dravid is currently enjoying his 50th birthday. Dravid has represented India in 164 Test and 344 ODI matches, scoring 24208 runs overall. Dravid is also currently the head coach of the Indian team. India recently reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, under his tutelage. On his 50th birthday, BCCI has shared a post wishing him on Twitter. Mohammed Shami 'Mankads' Dasun Shanaka in Final Over of IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023, Rohit Sharma Withdraws Appeal (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Rahul Dravid

5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches 👍 2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 👌 4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯 Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/orViXUGWXN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

