Virat Kohli's first Test fifty in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and Shubman Gill's maiden Test century at home helped lead India's charge at stumps on Day 3 in the 4th Test against Australia on Saturday, March 11. Gill was fabulous in his knock, which came off 235 balls and had 12 fours and one six. Kohli's performance was also one of India's biggest highlight of the day, with the former captain scoring his 29th Test fifty. Kohli also became the fifth Indian to score 4,000 Test runs at home. Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 17,000 runs in international runs. For Australia, all three spinners got wickets. Australian Media Persons Takeover Cricket Special ‘Chariot’ Used by PM Narendra Modi and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Ahead of Ahmedabad Test (See Pic).

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Stumps

Stumps on Day 3⃣ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test! Brilliant batting display by #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as we move to 289/3 at the end of day's play. We will be back with Day 4 action tomorrow, with India trailing by 191 runs. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/itAO7Wb1un — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2023

