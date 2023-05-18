Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hailed Virat Kohli's heroic century during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. The star RCB batsman scored 100 runs off 63 deliveries to help RCB win the match by 8 wickets. It was Virat Kohli's sixth hundred in IPL. Sachin took to Twitter to congratulate Virat over his innings that also keep RCB's IPL 2023 playoffs chances alive. He writes, "It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn’t a big enough total for the way they both batted. #SRHvRCB #IPL2023"

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet For Virat Kohli

