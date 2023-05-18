Finally, after 2019, Virat Kohli breaks his long wait for IPL century as he scores a brilliant one against SRH at Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in just deliveries. Coming out to open he dominated the SRH bowlers while playing some outrageous shots against them. His 6th hundred and the first this season.

Virat Kohli Scores His 6th IPL Century

KING KOHLI 👑 What a knock this has been! @imVkohli has wowed one and all with his masterful century in Hyderabad. This is his 6th in #TATAIPL, the joint-most in the history of the league with Chris Gayle.#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/G49dbi8bLJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

