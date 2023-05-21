Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vivrant Sharma scored his maiden half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL) during their ongoing match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, SRH have got a brilliant start to the game, courtesy of Vivrant's fifty. From the start of his innings, Vivrant countered MI bowlers and has looked in good touch so far. At the time of filing this report, Hyderabad were 93-0 in 9 overs. SRH will now look to post a big total on the board. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Gifts Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey to Gautam Gambhir After KKR vs LSG Match (See Pic).

Vivrant Sharma Scores His Maiden IPL Fifty

