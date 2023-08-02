Ishan Kishan revealed that he was left shocked but excited and happy at the same time when Brian Lara texted him on Instagram. In a video shared by BCCI on social media, the West Indies great interviewed Kishan and Shubman Gill after India won the 3rd ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium. Kishan said that he was surprised that a legend of the game like Lara reached out to him via Instagram and it left him very happy. Gill, while speaking to Lara, said that he had memories of the legendary left-hander taking on bowling attacks. 'Don’t Want Luxury…Time for West Indies Cricket To Take Note’ Hardik Pandya Left Unhappy With Arrangements Made for Indian Team.

