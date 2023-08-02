Hardik Pandya was not very happy despite India winning the ODI series against West Indies by a 2-1 margin. The all-rounder led the Indian team for the second time in a row this season with the management resting both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but that did not prevent the Men in Blue from clinching a massive 200-run victory, that helped them win the series decider in Trinidad. In the post-match presentation, Pandya expressed his unhappiness with the arrangements made by the West Indies cricket for the Indian team, claiming that they did not want luxury but only that the basic necessities were taken care of. Virat Kohli Slays in Shades! Star Batsman Spotted Wearing Cool Sunglasses In Dugout During IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral.

“This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels... We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket,” he said, after India’s dominant all-round show in the 3rd ODI. It was also reported that the Indian players did not get enough sleep ahead of the 1st ODI in Barbados after a big delay in their late-night flight. They even asked the BCCI to not schedule such late-night flights on tours, especially when there is not much gap between the games. Virat Kohli Comes On As Substitute Fielder During IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023.

Coming to the match, India did rest their stalwarts in Kohli and Rohit but the batting came good this time, with the Men in Blue posting a mammoth 351/5 on the board after being put to bat first. Shubman Gill was the top-scorer with 85 runs while there were half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (77), Sanju Samson (51) and skipper Pandya (70). With the ball, Shardul Thakur (4/37) and Mukesh Kumar (3/30) were the star performers as India won the match comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).