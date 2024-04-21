Was Virat Kohli out or was he not out? Netizens were left divided after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was dismissed off a 'waist-high' ball during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 21. The full toss ball caught the edge of Kohli's bat and Harshit Rana, the bowler took an easy return catch to complete the dismissal. The RCB star was puzzled as the decision was referred to the third umpire, who, after some replays, ruled it as a legitimate delivery. The explanation was that Kohli stood outside of his crease and if he had been inside of the line, the ball would have met him below the waist. Kohli was furious with this decision and walked back to the dressing room frustrated. This turned out to be one of the most debated moments of the match which KKR won by one run. Virat Kohli Knocks Down Dustbin, Smashes Bat In Anger After Being Dismissed During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match; Videos Go Viral.

Virat kohli not out 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/AX7hWfZkH0 — jaydeep Sathavara (@jaydeep191) April 21, 2024

Just finished watching highlights of RCB batting from #KKRvRCB match.. I think Virat Kohli was not out. But congratulations KKR on a thriller winning 🔥 — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) April 21, 2024

