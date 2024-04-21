Virat Kohli was absolutely irate and incensed after being dismissed during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024. Kohli, who was batting well, stood outside his crease and edged a full delivery back to Harshit Rana, who took a simple return catch. The decision was referred to the third umpire who adjudged the ball as a legitimate one as Kohli was standing outside his crease and the ball would have met him below his waist had he stayed inside the line. Livid with the decision, Kohli argued with the umpire before heading out of the pitch. He went on to knock away a dustbin and also smashed his bat on the ground while going to the dressing room. The videos of these have gone viral. KKR Beat RCB By 1 Run in IPL 2024; Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer Star As Knight Riders Clinch Thrilling Win in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli Knocks Down Dustbin

this was the highlight for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/C7Iiz0yYtp — S✨ (@__sneha12) April 21, 2024

Kohli Smashes Bat in Anger

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)