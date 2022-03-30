Wasim Jaffer shared a funny meme indicating how bad RCB fans want Glenn Maxwell back in their squad after their side's tense run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Maxwell is currently away from the RCB squad as he got married to his girlfriend Vini.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)