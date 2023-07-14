On Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica, Yashasvi Jaiswal has written his name in history books by notching up a majestic ton on his Test debut. Be it former or current cricketers, many have taken to social media to congratulate Yashasvi for his majestic innings. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer applauded the youngster in a unique fashion. He has shared a self-troll meme on Twitter and also applauded the Southpaw for his brilliant knock. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First India Opener to Score A Century on Test Debut Away from Home, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

Wasim Jaffer Shares Self-Troll Meme After Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Century on Test Debut

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)