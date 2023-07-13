India and West Indies are taking centre stage at Windsor Park in Dominica for the first game of the ongoing Test series. On Day 2 of the Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote his name in history books, by notching up a century in the debut Test. With the majestic ton, he has become the first Indian opener to breach the 100-mark on Test debut away from home. He would look to carry on the good work and pile up more agony upon the opposition. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Register Highest Opening Partnership for India in West Indies, Duo Achieve Feat on Day 2 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First India Opener to Score A Century on Test Debut Away from Home

1 - @ybj_19 has become the first India opener to score a century on Test debut away from home; he's the seventh India batter overall to score a century on debut away from home in the format. Prodigy.#WIvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/shb3jqKriu — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 13, 2023

