Rovman Powell achieved a special moment in his career as he completed 100 T20Is, becoming the third West Indies cricketer to get to the mark. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during the BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025, being played in Chattogram on Monday, October 27. Rovman Powell made his T20I debut in a match against Pakistan in 2017 and has also been the West Indies National Cricket Team captain in 37 matches in the shortest format of the game. Rovman Powell has scored 1925 runs so far in 99 T20Is, with his highest score being 107. He has an impressive strike rate of 141.44. With the ball, he has picked up five wickets so far in his T20I career. Rovman Powell will look to make an impact in this landmark game for him. Bangladesh vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch BAN vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Rovman Powell Becomes Third West Indies' Cricketer to Play 100 T20Is

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20Is in maroon. 🇯🇲🌴 A journey is fuelled by pride, purpose and unbreakable belief. Congratulations, Ravi!👏🏽 #BANvWI | #MaroonMagic pic.twitter.com/mx0cGcZqyN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 27, 2025

