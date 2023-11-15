Kane Williamson took a well-judged catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal match on November 15. The Indian captain went all guns blazing right from the start of the innings and blazed his way to 47 runs off only 29 balls with four fours and four sixes. And it had to take an exceptional effort from his opposite number to put an end to the innings. The catch was especially remarkable as he had to run back and position himself nicely to hold on to the ball before he took a tumble. Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record of Most Sixes in Men's Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal Match.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

