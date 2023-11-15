Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle's record of hitting the most sixes in Cricket World Cup history, during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15. The Indian captain got to the mark with his 50th six in Cricket World Cups, one more than what the West Indies great had struck. In India's last match against Netherlands, Rohit had broken AB de Villiers' record of hitting the most number of sixes in ODIs in a calendar year. ‘Crossover of the Century’ David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar Meet Indian Cricket Team Members Ahead of IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Pics Go Viral.

