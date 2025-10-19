Australia started the three-match ODI series against India with a win in the rain-curtailed first match. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh led the side well and at the same time, batted well too, leading his side to victory. During his innings, he suffered a cramp while running and signalled for some pickle juice to get relief. The broadcaster showed as soon as Marsh tasted the pickle juice, he made a funny expression due to its taste and said 'what's this?'. Marnus Labuschagne, who was the 12th man, was smiling after seeing his reaction and the commentators broke out in laughter. Fans loved the sequence and it went viral on social media. Mohammed Siraj Sensationally Saves Five Runs By Showing Acrobatic Fielding Display Near Boundary Line During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Mitchell Marsh's Funny Expression After Sipping Pickle Juice Goes Viral

“What’s in that?!” 🤣 Mitchell Marsh was struggling with cramp — if anyone knows what was in that gel that Marnus Labuschagne found so funny, let us know! 😅 pic.twitter.com/czrG1DtcE6 — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)