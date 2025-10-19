Indian cricketers are of the fittest in the world and their fielding efforts set new standards everyday. Team India's fast bowlers are no different as it could be spotted during the India vs Australia first ODI at Perth. Matt Renshaw was out on the crease and he lofted a Washington Sundar delivery straight down the ground in an attempt to hit a six over long-off region. It seemed like the ball will sail over the boundary line but Mohammed Siraj, who was stationed there, timed his jump brilliantly and pulled the ball in before touching the boundary rope. It was an acrobatic and brilliant fielding effort which saved five runs for his team. Fans were amazed and the video went viral on social media. Australia Beat India by 7 Wickets Via DLS Method in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood Help Aussies Secure Victory in Rain-Shortened Series Opener in Perth.

Mohammed Siraj Fielding Effort

Mohammed Siraj Saves Five Runs

Look at the commitment of Siraj Bro balls like a work horse gives soul in fielding, Never cries for work load Bumrah you can never be Himpic.twitter.com/hib9rDiayE — Popa 🇮🇳 (@rafalekohli) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)