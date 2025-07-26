The Austria National Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Luxembourg National Cricket Team in match six of the Budapest Cup 2025, on Saturday, July 26. The GB Oval in Szodliget is all set to host the LUX vs AUT match, and it will get underway at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, viewers in India won't be able to access the Austria vs Luxembourg cricket live telecast in India. There's however, an online viewing option as fans in India can watch the Austria vs Luxembourg cricket live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass (worth Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 49, with which they can watch live streaming of all matches in Budapest Cup 2025). WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Australia Match at Warner Park.

