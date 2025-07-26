The Hungary National Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Austria National Cricket Team in match five of the Budapest Cup 2025, on Saturday, July 26. The GB Oval in Szodliget is all set to host the Hungary vs Austria match and it will get underway at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, viewers in India won't be able to access the Hungary vs Austria cricket live telecast in India. There's however, an online viewing option as fans in India can watch the Hungary vs Austria cricket live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass (worth Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 49, with which they can watch live streaming of all matches in Budapest Cup 2025). Saudi Arabia Beat Qatar in Super Over After QAT vs KSA 5th T20I 2025 Ends in Tie; Qatar Clinch Five-Match Series 3-2.

