The Luxembourg National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Romania National Cricket Team in the fourth match of the ECN Budapest Cup 2025 on Saturday, July 26. The Luxembourg vs Romania match is set to be played at the GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary and it will start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Luxembourg vs Romania cricket live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode, where they can watch Luxembourg vs Romania cricket live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 19. Users can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 49, with which they can watch the Budapest Cup 2025 live streaming of all matches. Saudi Arabia Beat Qatar in Super Over After QAT vs KSA 5th T20I 2025 Ends in Tie; Qatar Clinch Five-Match Series 3-2.

Budapest Cup 2025 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)