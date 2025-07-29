India and England are set to clash in a high-voltage fifth Test match at the Kennington Oval starting from July 31. The series is currently being led by England by a narrow margin of 2-1. India still has the opportunity to come back and level the series. Amid this, Team India head coach had a clash with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. Due to some actions of the curator, Gambhir lost his cool during practice and had a verbal confrontation. When asked about the real reason of it in the pre-match press conference, Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed the Team India coaches were having a conversation near the pitch. The Curator sent a man to send a message to stay 2.5 m away from the pitch. Kotak Said 'We were wearing joggers. We know curators are possessive about the square. What he said about the head coach is his opinion and I don’t want to comment. We did nothing wrong, we were wearing rubber spikes.” IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Gautam Gambhir Engages in Heated Exchange With Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis Ahead of Final Match Against England (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Engaged in Heated Argument With Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis

Sitanshu Kotak on Gautam Gambhir’s fight: “When we were looking at pitch, they asked us to stand 2.5m away. We were wearing joggers. It was very odd. Looking at wicket with rubber spike, nothing wrong. We see ground is not damaged. Its a pitch, not antique” — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 29, 2025

Sitanshu Kotak Explains Real Reason

Sitanshu Kotak: Curator yelled at support staff when they were getting ice box. Gambhir objected at that. The way he spoke irked Gambhir. Everyone knows curator at The Oval is not the easiest person to deal with. India will not lodge any official complaint. — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)