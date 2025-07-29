Mumbai, July 29: India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy on Tuesday after a verbal altercation with The Oval’s pitch curator, Lee Fortis, during India’s optional training session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England. The confrontation occurred during the netsession, Gambhir was seen engaging in heated exchange with pitch curator. The exchange quickly escalated before India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak intervened. Kotak stepped in to pull Fortis away, while Gambhir, visibly agitated, continued the argument from a distance. Will Kuldeep Yadav Play in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Is Arshdeep Singh Fit? Here's What We Know Ahead of Last Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Despite the confrontation at the nets, Gambhir remained focused on the task ahead. However, the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear. Notably, tensions have simmered throughout the series, spilling over on multiple occasions. It began at Lord’s, where Shubman Gill visibly expressed his displeasure at England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett arriving nearly 90 seconds late for their second innings.

Gautam Gambhir Argues With Oval’s Pitch Curator Lee Fortis

#WATCH | London, UK: Indian cricket team's Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having a heated conversation with the Oval Pitch Curator, at The Oval Cricket Ground in London, ahead of the last Test match of the series starting 31st July. England is leading the series 2-1… pic.twitter.com/zbe3HlggZT — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

The drama peaked in Manchester, where England, sensing an inevitable draw, offered to end play early. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declined, both approaching personal milestones. Their decision didn’t sit well with Ben Stokes and his teammates, triggering a verbal spat on the field.

The Indian team arrived in London on Monday after a spirited draw in Manchester and had attended a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission.

At an event in Indian High Commission, Gambhir while reflecting on the historical significance of India-England encounters and the intensity of the ongoing series, "Touring this part of the world has always been exciting and challenging because of the history between the two countries, which can never be forgotten,” Gambhir said. “We have cherished every bit of support we have received every time we have toured the UK.” ‘An Evening To Remember’: Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir Present Signed Bat to Indian High Commissioner in London.

With England leading the five-match series 2-1, the five-match series is now headed into the deciding phase after a brilliant stand of 203 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for the fifth wicket in the second innings of the fourth Test saw India through to complete a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. The final Test begins at The Oval in London on Thursday.

