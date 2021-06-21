In a couple of tweets, Kevin Pietersen expressed his disappointment after rain abandoned the fourth day's play in the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Monday. He also suggested an alternate venue that could have been picked for this important match.

Check Kevin Pietersen's tweets

It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game. Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

