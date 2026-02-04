The Boring Company, led by Elon Musk, has signed a major contract with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to develop the Dubai Loop, an underground tunnel network designed for autonomous Tesla vehicles. The pilot phase will include 6.4 km of tunnels and four stations, with construction scheduled to begin in late 2026. This project marks The Boring Company’s first major venture in the Middle East, building on existing systems such as the Vegas Loop to help reduce urban congestion through high-speed, electric transport. Elon Musk reposted the announcement, highlighting the collaboration with Dubai’s leadership. The agreement follows earlier discussions held at the World Governments Summit. Tesla Model Y Incentives India: Switch and Save Programme Offers INR 3,00,000 Exchange Benefit and Flexible Financing.

The Boring Company Signs Deal With Dubai RTA for Dubai Loop

Boring Company to build Dubai Loop! https://t.co/qMSc0Rhqsb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2026

