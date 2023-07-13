Yashasvi Jaiswal has turned up on the big stage and how! The Indian debutant has smashed a hundred in the first Test against the West Indies. Having started off slowly, Jaiswal came up with an array of shots, including reverse sweeps, as he dominated the West Indies bowling and did not let them settle. With his knock, he is now the 17th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores 100 on Test Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the 17th Indian to score a 100* on Test debut 👏 . .#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND — FanCode (@FanCode) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)