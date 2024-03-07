Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form and achieved a memorable milestone as he crossed 1000 runs in Test cricket. The young opener achieved this feat on Day 1 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala. Jaiswal has been spectacular in the series against England where he has already scored two double-hundreds, batting with caution mixed with aggression. The 22-year-old also has become the second fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket after Vinod Kambli. While Kambli did it in 14 innings, Jaiswal took 16 to get to the mark. Kuldeep Yadav Completes 50 Wickets in Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 1000 Runs in Test Cricket

