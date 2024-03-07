Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav achieved a major feat during Day 1 of the fifth IND vs ENG Test match. Kuldeep completed 50 wickets in Test cricket and achieved the milestone in his 12th Test match. Kuldeep has already picked up a fifer in the ongoing Test match and rattled the English batting lineup. Kuldeep Yadav is the only India's Left Arm Wrist spinner to take 50 wickets or more in Test cricket. Kuldeep Yadav Completes His Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat in Ind vs Eng 5th Test 2024 Day 1

Kuldeep Yadav Completes 50 Test Wickets

