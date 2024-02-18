Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled the record of most sixes in a Test innings on Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test 2024 in Rajkot. The left-hander showed why he was such a special player as he struck a whopping 12 sixes, matching Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's effort, who had done it way back in 1996 against Zimbabwe. Interestingly, Akram too had struck a double hundred back in that innings, scoring 257 off 363 deliveries as Pakistan had amassed 553. Jaiswal, en route to this feat, smashed three consecutive sixes off James Anderson, one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game. Hat-Trick of Sixes! Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits James Anderson for Three Consecutive Maximums During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Matches Wasim Akram's Record

Most sixes in a Test innings: 12 - YASHASVI JAISWAL🇮🇳 v ENG, 2024 12 - Wasim Akram🇵🇰 v ZIM, 1996#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UBiFyR8gBn — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 18, 2024

