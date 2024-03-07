Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has now become the Indian player to hit the most sixes against a single opponent as he now has 26 sixes one more than Sachin Tendulkar, as Sachin did hit 25 sixes against Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the player to score the fastest 1000 runs in Tests as the number of matches is looked into. Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown immense capability throughout the series against England. Kuldeep Yadav Leads India off the Field After Ravi Ashwin Refuses To Take Match Ball, Duo Engage in Heartwarming Moment During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hitting a Six

Yashasvi Jaiswal now has the MOST Test sixes by Indians against an opponent.



26* - Yashasvi Jaiswal v ENG

25 - Sachin Tendulkar v AUS

22 - Rohit Sharma v SA

21 - Kapil Dev v ENG

21 - Rishabh Pant v ENG



And this is only his first series against England!pic.twitter.com/T2wIK8KMuP— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)