Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second century in Test cricket, achieving this feat during the India vs England 2nd Test match in Visakhapatnam on Friday, January 2. The left-hander was in superb form in the first innings of the opening match of the Test series in Hyderabad but had fallen short while playing an attacking shot. This time though, he did not put a wrong put and played with caution mixed with aggression, getting to the three-figure mark, with a massive six. Jaiswal's first Test century came on his debut against West Indies. James Anderson Becomes Oldest Fast Bowler to Appear in a Test Match in India, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Second Test Century

