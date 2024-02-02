Age is just another number for James Anderson, who continues to excel at the highest level, despite being 41 years old. As Rohit Sharma's men faced England on Friday, February 2 in the second Test match of the five-game series, Anderson achieved yet another record to his name when he became the oldest fast bowler to feature in a Test match in India. Anderson, at 41 years and 187 days, is at the top of this list and he is ahead of Lala Amarnath. Anderson had missed the first Test but was included in England's playing XI for the second game in Visakhapatnam. Rajat Patidar Makes Test Debut in India vs England 2nd Test 2024 at Visakhapatnam, Receives Cap from Zaheer Khan.

James Anderson Oldest Pacer to Feature in a Test in India

Jimmy Anderson has become the oldest fast bowler to participate in a Test match in India. pic.twitter.com/JltojyuLBi — Jist (@jist_news) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)