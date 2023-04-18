Arjun Tendulkar has finally got his well-earned debut after years of hard work and wait. The left arm quick took the field during the MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match. The bowler received several well wishes on his special occasion from several persons but a special one arrived from the opposition team owner Shah Rukh Khan. Sachin Tendulkar, father of Arjun, thanked Shah Rukh in his twitter post and also lauded him saying " There are gold threads in both, MI & KKR jerseys but your heart is 100% gold, Shah Rukh! Thank you so much for your warm wishes".

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shah Rukh Khan

There are gold threads in both, MI & KKR jerseys but your heart is 100% gold, Shah Rukh! Thank you so much for your warm wishes. 💛 https://t.co/J2On4YiVnQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

