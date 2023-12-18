Yuzvendra Chahal made a comeback to the Team India ODI team recently although he didn't feature in the 1st ODI against South Africa played at Johannesburg. Amidst this, he changed his 'X', formerly twitter profile picture highlighting his friendship with Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma hasn't had the best of times in the recent past with Team India losing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final under his captaincy. Also he is no more the captain of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, a franchise he had led for the last ten years. At such a time, Yuzvendra Chahal's gesture won the hearts of the fans. 'Dreams Do Come True' Sai Sudharsan Pens Down Emotional Note, Reflects On His Team India Debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 at Johannesburg (See Post).

Yuzvendra Chahal Changes 'X' Profile Picture

New Twitter/X profile picture of Yuzvendra Chahal. - The bond between Yuzi and Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/GFoT96GOVf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 18, 2023

